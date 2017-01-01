Simple. Fast. Just the right size.

The stuff you own (plus the things you buy in the future) up to your policy limit, including jewelry, electronics and furniture from fires, break-ins, hurricanes and more.
Your stuff when you’re on the go, like if your laptop is stolen at the coffee shop.
$$ for you to stay somewhere else if something happens to your place.
Liability protection up to $100K, so you’re covered if you or your kids damage someone’s property unintentionally.
We have a standard, low deductible of $500.
You’ll get the full amount it costs to replace your stuff, not the depreciated value.
You can start a claim as fast as you can type, 24/7.
Quilt renters insurance is available in 37 states with more on the way!